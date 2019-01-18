Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

If BuzzFeed’s report that the president told his former lawyer and fixer to lie to Congress about the Moscow Tower turns out to be true and brings down the president, this will be the biggest moment in American history. Therefore, I’m formally requesting that we take a vote to extend one conditional cookout invitation to Buzzfeed News.



Look, I agree that we can sometimes be a little too liberal with the cookout invitations. I, too, balked when people tried to give Hillary Clinton an invitation in 2016. And if you check my voting record, you will see that I cast a “no” vote against Bernie Sanders and Michael Rapaport. I even actively campaigned against Robin Thicke even though “Lost Without You” kinda slaps.

But if Trump is impeached because of a Buzzfeed article, it will be bigger than the day Beyoncè gave the world a surprise album; bigger than 16th seed UMBC beating number one Virginia. Even bigger than Watergate and barely bigger than Soulja Boy tellin’ em the story of his shooting.

BuzzFeed, the site that single-handily made it their collective mission to humanize cats from being feral beasts and gave the world hard-hitting feline exclusives like 41 WTF Cat Pictures That Will Make You Laugh Every Time and 16 Cats That Are Bigger Jerks Than Your Ex-Boyfriend has broken the most important story of the year. It’s not like BuzzFeed hasn’t been working on big journalism.

Advertisement

But understand that, inside the journalism world, having BuzzFeed beat The Washington Post and The New York Times on this story is tantamount to CBS’ 60 Minutes losing to Lifetime for the biggest television story of the year. I’m sure that would never happen. I’m just giving an example. If BuzzFeed brings down the White House it would be the equivalent of Bay Bay’s Massagin beating Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN for the Pulitzer.

But, it would be fitting if BuzzFeed, the news site that gave us such memorable quizzes like, “We Know The Name of Your Next Lover Based on The Food You Order From McDonald’s” and “We Know Which Danny DeVito Character You’re Most Like Based On These 7 Questions” would be the site to take down the first reality TV president.

Of course, the story broke Twitter:

Advertisement

Advertisement

So now we wait. But if the reports prove to be true, then this might be the biggest surprise since James died on Good Times. We can even save some time and spice money by giving them unseasoned chicken and hot dogs that aren’t burned (white people like their meat medium rare).

So esteemed cookout colleagues; O ye protectors of potato salad and deviled eggs decisionmakers, I beseech thee to consider my request as someone who has a history of stinginess with opening our gates to people who are sure to bump your arm and make you spill your brown liquor when they are bumbling around on Aunt Marvell’s lawn trying to learn the Wobble.

Advertisement

But this is different. This is history. This is the elimination of a racist, sexist, xenophobic pig. We should honor Buzzfeed with a temporary, one-time invite.

Respectfully yours,

Stephen A. Crockett

PS: If it makes any difference, I’ll tell them to bring some aluminum foil. They’re white so they’ll probably bring that high-end Reynold’s Wrap.