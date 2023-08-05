Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs

In honor of Black Business Month, we've rounded up a list of Black stars who have some serious side hustles

Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Araya Doheny (Getty Images)

It’s one thing for a Black celebrity to add their name and face to an endorsement for a major brand like Coke or Nike. But it’s a whole different ball game when they’re the ones calling the shots, creating products made with Black people in mind. Pharrell Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and 50 Cent are just a few of celebrities who have found success outside of entertainment.

In honor of Black Business Month, we had to show a little love to some of our favorite Black celebrity entrepreneurs who are proving themselves as bosses in business.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)

Black-ish may have ended, but actress Tracee Ellis Ross still has plenty of projects to keep her busy. One of her most successful endeavors is Pattern Beauty, her line of styling products made for textured hair. “I wanted to create a line of products that gave our hair the support it needed to be its true self,” Ellis said.

Sean Combs

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Hector Viva

Sean Combs aka Diddy has to be one of the hardest working people in entertainment. He’s not just a rapper and producer, he’s also a businessman with a diverse portfolio that touches music (Bad Boy Entertainment), fashion (Sean Jean), media (Revolt TV) and more under the umbrella of his Combs Global company.

Rihanna

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Gotham/GC Images (Getty Images)

With an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the country. And although her music has been a big part of her success, most of RiRi’s wealth comes from her successful side hustles, including makeup company, Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Jay-Z

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

You can’t knock Jay-Z’s hustle. Along with making hit records, Hov has had his hands in several business ventures – Rock-A-Fella Records, Rocawear clothing company, Armand de Brignac champagne and the 40/40 Club to name a few.

Taraji P. Henson

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Ivan Apfel (Getty Images)

From Empire to Hidden Figures, Taraji P. Henson has played some iconic roles on the big and small screen. But you may not have known that she was cooking up hair products in the kitchen on the side. In 2020, she launched her TPH by Taraji line of products for the hair and scalp.

Angela Yee

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

We’ve heard Angela Yee’s voice for nearly two decades as one of the hottest radio personalities in the game. Yee is also a successful entrepreneur with several companies including, CUP (Coffee Uplifts People); healthy juice company, Drink Fresh Juice; credit building app, Stellar Fi; and hair extension company, Private Label.

Magic Johnson

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

Magic Johnson is such a boss when it comes to business, you could almost forget that he had a successful 13-season career in the NBA. But of course, we wouldn’t! The all-star’s portfolio includes a chain of movie theaters, and ownership stakes in MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Commanders of the NFL, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC.

Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)

Artist/Producer Pharrell Williams is responsible for some of hip hop’s dopest beats. But he’s also serious about his side hustles. In addition to being Louis Vuitton’s newest creative director, he’s also the behind the streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club and skincare brand Humanrace.

Dr. Dre

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Araya Dohen (Getty Images)

Rapper, producer Dr. Dre does not play when it comes to business. Along with his AfterMath Entertainment record label, Dre is also the founder of Beats Electronics, an audio product manufacturing company he sold to Apple in 2014. How’s that for a boss move?

Venus Williams

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis (Getty Images)

Most of us know Venus Williams as a tennis star with an impressive collection of Grand Slam titles and Olympic medals under her belt. But she’s also got plenty going on off the court with V Starr Interiors, her full-service interior design firm, and EleVen, her lifestyle and activewear brand. She and her sister Serena also have a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins football team.

50 Cent

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Thomas Cooper (Getty Images)

Rapper 50 Cent’s business career has been so successful, he should consider changing his name. Not only has he been able to launch a successful acting career, he’s done his thing as an entrepreneur with business ventures like his G-Unit record label and clothing company. And who could forget his massive Vitamin Water deal with Coca Cola which made him an estimated $100 million?

Patti LaBelle

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Patti LaBelle made a name for herself as a GRAMMY award-winning R&B singer. But you may not know that she’s also a pretty good cook. Ms. Patti has been doing her thing in the kitchen with a line of desserts and frozen meals available at Walmart. She had us at peach cobbler.

LaLa Anthony

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC (Getty Images)

LaLa Anthony has come a long way from her gig as a VJ on MTV’s Total Request Live in the early 2000s. In addition to being an actor and producer with roles in Power and Think Like a Man, she’s also a beauty boss as the founder of Inala, the award-winning brand of haircare products she launched in 2022.

Kevin Hart

Image for article titled Hustle Hard: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

Comedian Kevin Hart’s success in business is no joke. In addition to lucrative endorsements with brands like Draft Kings and JP Morgan Chase, he’s in the spirits game with his premium tequila brand, Gran Coramino.

