It looks as though former Trump aide s are at it again regarding racist political ads running in crucial battleground states. America First Legal, a group founded by former Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, is putting out radio ads as a “warning” to white Americans that President Joe Biden is putting policies in place specifically to hurt them, Politico notes.

This ad is running in the following Georgia markets of Augusta, Savannah, Albany, Columbus, and Macon. This group is behind another anti-immigration advertisement that ran during the NLDS finale between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, repeating some of the same false rhetoric echoed throughout the years of the Trump administration. America First Legal seems to be targeting Vice President Kamala Harris yet again. In another video, they blamed her for the “rise in violent crime.”

From Politico:

“When did racism against white people become OK?” the ad begins. “Joe Biden put white people last in line for Covid relief funds. Kamala Harris said disaster aid should go to non-white citizens first. Liberal politicians block access to medicine based on skin color. Progressive corporations, airlines, and universities all openly discriminate against white Americans. Racism is always wrong. The left’s anti-white bigotry must stop. We are all entitled to equal treatment under the law.”

Vice President Harris did not say “non-white citizens” would be received disaster aid first. The ad is a misrepresentation of her comments. Instead, Harris pointed out there’s an imbalance in the response that low-income towns and families get when it comes to disaster relief and urged to find a way to address that. There was no specific policy given at the time of her comments.

When it comes to COVID relief funds, the Biden administration spoke on how Black and people of color businesses were hit the hardest by the pandemic. This was, of course, left out in the advertisement. It’s more unfounded stereotypes going into an election cycle that try to make it seem that all minorities do is take from the government, and that the Biden administration only caters to them.