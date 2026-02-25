Why White Women Are Being Dragged After Trump’s State of the Union Address Over DEI

On Tuesday (Feb. 24), President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history, and the reaction to five words has people calling out white women for their response. Trump received a standing ovation after saying, “We ended DEI in America” as part of his administration’s accomplishments.

Among those who rose to their feet, applauding as others cheered, were many white women. The irony was not lost among viewers: Despite distorted rhetoric that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs were designed to allow Black people to advance and replace “more qualified” white people, data show that DEI benefited white women the most.

Taking it back to DEI’s big brother, also known as Affirmative Action, Executive Order 11246 prohibited “employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, and national origin by those organizations receiving federal contracts and subcontracts.” The story shifted in 1967 when “sex” was added to the protected categories.

And here’s the gag: Inclusion of women in the Act was intended to destroy it because Congressman Howard Smith, who defiantly opposed civil rights, added the word “sex” believing that gender equality was such a ridiculous notion that the entire bill would fail. When it passed anyway, it set the stage for white women, who had not experienced racial oppression and had social proximity to men in power, to become a convenient means of satisfying legal requirements of Affirmative Action and later DEI, adding a check mark on the “diversity” box.

Decades later, Forbes released an article in 2023 stating, “Overall, white women have benefited disproportionally from corporate DEI efforts.” Citing the report, the article noted that white women accounted for approximately 19 percent of all C-suite positions compared to just 4 percent of racial and ethnic minority women. The outlet also reported that Black women were less likely to have access to support, advocacy, senior leadership and managerial support than their white counterparts.

So, as those women stood in applause of Trump’s assertion that his administration ended DEI (which, coincidentally, he failed to call “diversity, equity and inclusion”), the audacity was riveting.

Instagram reacted quickly, with many pointing out the irony of their applause.

“The white women standing and clapping are going against their own interests…per usual,” @mayafash_art wrote on Instagram. Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, “The woman clapping he is talking about you!!” Meanwhile @sancoharold wrote, “White women clapping is hilarious”

Another observed their apparent disconnect. “Those women don’t understand if it wasn’t for DEI they wouldn’t be in those positions.”

Some tied the moment to broader concerns about women’s rights and the administration’s efforts to roll back advancements. “They don’t even want those women clapping in there! Imagine being a part of an agenda that has you home barefoot and pregnant and can’t vote! 🙄” @iamlish79 wrote.