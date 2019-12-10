How the Many Faces of Maxine Waters’ Shade Stole the House Dems Impeachment Announcement

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) listens as House investigative committee chairs Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), center, and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry at the U.S. Capitol Dec. 10, 2019, in Washington, D. C. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

We don’t deserve Auntie Maxine.



The California Democrat is serving her 15th term in the House and she’s not done. At 81, she’s still the most vocal and has proven herself to be the biggest thorn in President Trump’s side because, make no mistake about it, Maxine Waters was the first person to speak out shortly after Russia handed Trump the election in 2016, to make clear that she had no intention of working with the new president.

Everyone else, including your favorite politician, is merely following in her footsteps. As a woman of a certain age who knows Freeway Ricky Ross (the real Rick Ross) on a first name basis, Auntie Maxine hasn’t just mastered the art of the brutal takedown (see any television appearance in which she’s asked about Trump) but also has a doctorate in the art of subtle shade. This is how the many faces of Auntie Maxine stole the House Democrats unveiling of two articles of impeachment without saying a word.

And all her faces, here in real-time .



Never forget that Auntie Maxine has been this woman since day one:

