Florida Politician’s Career Is Cooked After Being Caught Spewing Racist Slurs in Viral Video

It took only days for one viral TikTok to come back and bite a Republican politician in Central Florida. Now, not only has he been identified as the man spewing racist language at a Black woman inside a local store, but it seems the controversy has also impacted his campaign for local government.

Michael Lincoln-McCreight is known in the Orange County community as a dedicated disability rights advocate and currently a candidate for the state House of Representatives. But his upstanding reputation went completely out the window after he was caught doing the unthinkable.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Lincoln-McCreight is seen running into a local 7-ELEVEN as an employee, a Black woman, continues filming him. It’s unclear what happened before the camera started rolling, but whatever the incident was certainly led to an escalated altercation between the candidate and the employee all caught on film.

“Delete that right now!” the man can be heard saying while pointing at the woman’s camera. The woman, who uses the TikTok account @mindofapgl, refused Lincoln-McCreight’s commands, which prompted a scary response from him.

Lincoln-McCreight then told the woman to “delete it” once again while holding an object he picked up in his hands. The employee warned him not to try to throw anything at her. “Hit me if you want to,” she can be heard saying. “You don’t want to. You’re not gonna touch me.”

The back-and-forth went on for a few more seconds before Lincoln-McCreight dropped the object and walked out the store. But as if he had unfinished business, the House candidate stormed inside the store once again and verbally accosted the employee.

This time, Lincoln-McCreight called the woman the N-word before turning around and leaving the store for the second time on camera. Afterward, he’s seen coming to the store window and banging on it. That’s where the video ends. The clip quickly went viral, and within hours, Lincoln-McCreight was publicly identified.

Turns out that he’s running as a Republican for the District 41 state House race going down this November. What’s more is Lincoln-McCreight is also a proud member of Orange County’s Disability Advisory Board, which became aware of the racist clip.

According to News 6, Lincoln-McCreight resigned from the Disability Advisory Board on Friday (Jan. 23), just three days after the video began making its rounds. The Black woman has since deleted the viral post, though you can still find the shocking footage elsewhere online.

Lincoln-McCreight has not publicly spoken out about the incident, but for now, the Republican is still on the campaign trial. According to WPTV, he suffered from a developmental disability and was declared “incompetent” in 2014. The courts then forced into a guardianship until 2016, when he gained his independence.