How Not to Quarantine: NFL Cornerbacks DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar Accused of Robbing Partygoers at Gunpoint

New York Giants first round draft pick Deandre Baker, selected 30th overall, talks to reporters during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo : Julio Cortez ( AP Photo )

Stay-at-home orders have made a vast majority of American citizens prisoners in their own homes, yet cornerbacks DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks have still found a way to get caught up in some bullshit.

From ESPN:



Arrest warrants have been issued in South Florida for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar in connection to an armed robbery investigation. According to Miramar Police, Baker’s arrest warrant is for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

If you guessed that they stuck up a Target for some hand sanitizer or put a gun in someone’s face for refusing to stay six feet away, you would be incorrect. Because allegedly they did something far more egregious and stupid: as in being accused of stealing money and jewelry at a party—yes, a party during a goddamn global pandemic that hopefully had nothing to do with Dak Prescott—while “intentionally threatening victims” with semi-automatic weapons.

Oh, and this:



According to the arrest warrant, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party.

The NFL is investigating the matter and has “no further comment” at this time, while the Giants simply sucked their teeth and mumbled “This nigga” under their breath prior to issuing the following statement: “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

Then sucked their teeth again.

Despite concerns about Baker’s questionable attitude prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants traded up and made him the 30th overall pick anyway—only for his rookie season to be best described as a hot ass mess.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Dunbar, who was just traded to the Seahawks, held a short introductory teleconference with local reporters and fixed his face to say “I just hope to repay [the Seahawks] with the way I carry myself as a person” right before his arrest warrant was issued.

You can’t make this up.

Please stay your asses home, y’all.