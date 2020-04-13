Coronavirus Be Damned, Dak Prescott Throws Birthday Bash at Home...And the Cops Might Be Covering for Him

Photo : Tom Pennington ( Getty Images )

While the rest of us have spent the last month or so trapped inside of our homes trying to escape the wrath of the coronavirus, there are people like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who apparently just crack the door open and let the shit right in.

Advertisement

In its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Texas is one of 45 states enforcing a statewide stay-at-home order. But don’t think that prevented the two-time Pro Bowler from throwing a big ass birthday bash on Friday night that, according to ProFootballTalk, had more than 30 people in attendance.

Prescott has already caught hell in recent weeks for his refusal to abide by social distancing guidelines while preparing for the upcoming season, and this birthday bash at his home serves as the latest example of the 26-year-old not taking this pandemic seriously.

Oh, and teammate Zeke Elliot was in the building for the turn up too.

Advertisement

As to be expected, a source close to Prescott has refuted these claims, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “Dak did NOT have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing.” Of additional note, the Prosper Police Department, which at this point must be well-acquainted with Cowboys-related shenanigans, has been tight-lipped about what they found when they arrived at the NFL star’s residence.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential ‘party,’” Scott M. Brewer, an assistant chief with the Prosper Police Department, told the Star-Telegram. “The officer was unable to verify the report of a ‘party.’ Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines—to include social distancing.”

Advertisement

Prescott himself has yet to explain exactly what the hell was going on at his crib, but Twitter seems to have a pretty good idea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This ain’t it, Dak.

As someone who wants no parts of contracting COVID-19, I’m gonna need you to chill and do your best to try and not spread that shit.