How Neo-Nazis Factor in to R.Kelly’s Latest Attempt to Get Out of Prison

If you thought R. Kelly was done with trying to get out of his 31-year prison sentence, then you'd be wrong! In fact, with the latest development that's just come out, it seems Kelly's attempts have reached a new, more incredulous level.

As we previously told you, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singe has been no stranger to to trying to shirk his sentence. But according to new court documents filed on Tuesday, Kelly's legal team has now put forth an "emergency motion for temporary furlough" citing an alleged murder plot set against the "Ignition" singer.

Per PEOPLE, talks of the murder plot stem heavily from a statement from a fellow inmate Mikeal Glenn Stine, who claimed that three Bureau of Prison officials approached him with the proposal to kill Kelly while he was imprisoned in Arizona. Stine also said that he was previously approached about kissing Kelly as well, according to the New York Post.

Stine, who is allegedly a neo-Nazi and a member of the Aryan brotherhood, said that he was then transferred to the same facility Kelly was in, in order to carry out the mission. For his successful participation, BOP officials alleged that he would be able to "escape" from his own prison sentence and spend the rest of his time as a free man since he has a terminal cancer diagnosis.

However, Stine opted not to go through with it after watching Kelly for weeks and, in a twist that seems like something straight out of a movie, warned the disgraced R&B singer about the forthcoming attempt on his life. After Kelly's legal team got wind of this alleged plot, they immediately filed for their client to be released and held a press conference announcing it.

"We are seeking the immediate release of R. Kelly, based on the solicitation of his murder by high-ranking BOP officers and officials. These are people who seek to kill Mr. Kelly, rather than allow the corrupt criminal conduct of those who manufactured his convictions be exposed," Kelly's attorney Beau Brindley said.

He continued:

"We recognize the stunning quality of these allegations but in the end, these are not allegations made by R. Kelly. These are not allegations made by my office. These are allegations made by men who were solicited by government prosecutors and BOP officials to first violate the constitutional rights of Mr. Kelly and secure his unjust convictions. And second, to kill him."

Brindley and the team further added in their filing: "He [Kelly] is not safe in federal custody. And to keep him in prison while he is under threat like this is cruel and unusual punishment."

Kelly's team is seeking for his immediate release form federal prison and are asking a judge to put him in home detention instead.