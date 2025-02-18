How Did Macy’s End Up in Diddy’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit?

The latest defendant labeled in a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs is not a mysterious A-list celebrity but… a flagship retail store? Macy’s is now trying to untangle themselves from Diddy’s legal mess.

Macy’s recently filed a request to a New York judge to be removed as a defendant in the sexual assault lawsuit, per Business Insider. The suit was filed by a John Doe who claimed he was working at the store’s flagship location in Manhattan, Herald Square at the time of the alleged incident.

As The Root previously reported, the lawsuit says the plaintiff worked for Ecko Clothing and met with Combs on several occasions to discuss the marketing of Combs’ “Sean Jean” clothing line. However, in a meeting in 2008, the plaintiff was cornered by Combs and his bodyguards at a dead end of the stockroom. The suit says the plaintiff was hit hard on the base of his neck with what felt like a pistol, forcing him to his hands and knees.

The suit claims after a series of threats, Combs allegedly forced his penis into the plaintiff’s mouth, orally raping him. Shortly after the incident, the suit says the plaintiff was no longer allowed at the store. Weeks later, the Macy’s CEO pressured Ecko to fire the plaintiff - which the suit claims was a result of the report of the assault. The plaintiff claims no action was ever taken by the company to address his report of the incident.

As a result, the plaintiff accused Macy’s of violating New York City’s law that protects individuals from gender-motivated violence, claiming the store “covered up the attack.” However, the retail company defended itself arguing the plaintiff can’t accuse them of gender bias, noting that Combs was accused of having no discrimination against men or women in his alleged attacks, per court documents.

“Plaintiff’s own allegations establish not only that this was a same-sex assault, but that Mr. Combs sexually assaulted both men and women, without regard to gender. Plaintiff does not address the fact that his own allegations establish that Mr. Combs was an equal opportunity sexual predator,” read the company’s filing.

The company also argued the city law does not cover claims filed against corporations for assaults prior to 2022, per court documents. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken could make a decision at any time. On the other hand, Combs is still drowning under the growing pile of lawsuits.

He’s currently detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges. He pleaded not guilty.