In another incident of cops behaving badly and being caught on video, an officer was caught during a traffic stop in Houston telling a woman he ordered out of the car to, “Put your hands up. Over your head! Pretend like we’re going to shoot you.”



During the short video, you can hear Denee Harris question why the officer needed to make that statement. Although Harris didn’t know the passengers in the video, her motives of recording were justified.

“I was so scared. I didn’t know how it was going to end,” Harris said.



In the full video, uploaded to Storyful, the cops are also seen confiscating someone’s crutches and throwing them to the ground. Toward the end of the video, a cop gets into the blue SUV and drives off.

Although the reasons for the stop were not stated, according to KTRK ABC 13, the stop is now being investigated.