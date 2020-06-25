House Hearing on Bill Barr Quickly Turns Into Petty Version of Romper Room

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks during the House Judiciary committee hearing on “Oversight of the Department of Justice: Political Interference and Threats to Prosecutorial Independence”, on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020 in Washington DC. Photo : Susan Walsh ( Getty Images )

They couldn’t even make it out of the opening statements before a Republican lawmaker went full older brother finger-in-your-face-but-I’m-not-touching-you levels of petty.



According to Yahoo News, Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing was supposed to be an opportunity for former Department of Justice workers to fully explain the level of terror Attorney General William Barr, aka Bad John Goodman, is capable of. Shortly after former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, called Barr “the greatest threat in my lifetime to our rule of law,” the whole show went to shit.



Ayer reportedly exceeded the allotted five minutes to make his opening statement and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who has always been up on his petty, began banging on his desk to interrupt Ayer’s remarks.



From Yahoo News:

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler called for “regular order” to allow Ayer to finish his statement. “We’re way beyond regular order,” Gohmert snapped. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., urged Nadler to call for the sergeant at arms to “stop the disruption of this meeting.” “I can’t hear this witness,” Johnson said. “This is a very important witness.” “Well, he’s way beyond his time,” Gohmert said. “And if there’s no rules about when you can talk, there’s no rules about when you can noise.”

Then Gohmert with his bitch-ass continued to bang on his desk because as a white man he can “noise” as much as he wants and he knows it.

Democrats were looking at each other like, “Yo, do you see this shit?” Some even asked that Gohmert, who looks like a racist thumb, be removed from the panel but Nadler, also a white man, was stumped because he doesn’t know how to remove another white man from a space; think all of the armed white mob who stormed the Michigan state house a few weeks back.

So basically Gohmert’s tapping went unchecked and Ayer was forced to finish his remarks over the noise.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), who is trailing only Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in the “biggest asshole” category, of course had to speak up and note that Nadler isn’t allowed to “capriciously determine the five-minute rule at the whim of what he wants,” accusing the New York Democrat of “arbitrarily deciding when the five-minute rule will be applied and when it will not be applied,” the Hill notes.

Nadler noted that Collins needed to find a chair and sit his skinny ass in it before he got handled had “not stated a cognizable point of order,” Collins countered that Nadler had “not stated a recognizable way of running the committee in 18 months,” which is white congressional speak for “your job is to check coats.”

Wednesday’s hearing, before it turned into a preschool playground with no adult in the room was supposed “to examine Barr’s actions as attorney general, including his handling of the Mueller report as well as his role in forcing out Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who had been conducting separate investigations that could yield unfavorable results for President Trump,” Yahoo News reports.

House Dems were trying to shed light on what witnesses had called the Justice Department’s politicization during Barr’s tenure.

Aaron Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney formerly detailed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, told the panel that he was under heavy pressure from the “highest levels of the Department of Justice” to give Trump’s longtime friend, and white pimp Roger Stone “a break,” which he took to mean a lighter sentence.

But Barr isn’t backing down, he’s denied that he acted improperly and has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28, which is a long ways away, and knowing this administration, anything could happen before then.

Enjoy the pettiness below: