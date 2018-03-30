Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

One would assume that losing the presidential election to the human equivalent of a tall white kitchen trash bag tinted orange from day-old grease would be the furthest from grace that Hillary Clinton could fall.



Well, one would be wrong. According to a report at NJ.com, Clinton, who once commanded speaking fees of up to $200,000, was recently paid less than reality-TV star Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, aka “Snooki” of Jersey Shore fame, to speak at Rutgers University.

Clinton was paid $25,000 for a speech about “politics, American democracy and her role in shaping women’s political history.” Admittedly, it sounds like a snoozer of a speech.

This seems like a marketing issue in Clinton’s camp. I don’t think Clinton has lost her appeal; I just think she needs to look at really selling her speeches. Here are a few topic suggestions that might help get Clinton back on the money train:

“Betrayal: How 53 Percent of America’s White Women Turned on Me!”

“America: I Hate Your Face!”

“How to Royally Fuck Up an Election”; or

“Pantsuits: Not Only for Debates”



Clinton definitely needs to look into jazzing it up a bit, considering that Snooki’s tagline for her $32,000 speech—$7,000 more than Clinton received for her speech at the same university—was “Study Hard, but Party Harder.”

Granted, Snooki wasn’t paid to give a political speech, nor was she paid out of the same budget Clinton was paid from, but still, this feels like a sad day in this new America.