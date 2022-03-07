The Anti-Critical Race theory movement and book banning attached in certain states threaten to change the way we see history in the United States. There are some people out there who do not want to be reminded of the harrowing plights Black people have had to go through. In other words, some folk just don’t want to learn from the past, but rather ignore it. It is easier for them to render everything colorblind, but we all know that’s not the case.

Advertisement

As more of these bills go through state legislators, there is no end in sight. However, according to Today, the College Board announced that any high schools that ban “required topics” in their Advanced Placement classes could lose AP designation in a statement of principles. As noted by the College Board, banning any AP-required materials would lead to schools losing specific courses.

From Today:

“If a school bans required topics from their AP courses, the AP Program removes the AP designation from that course and its inclusion in the AP Course Ledger provided to colleges and universities,” Zach Goldberg, executive director of media relations for The College Board, told TODAY in an email.

On the statement, AP noted its opposition to censorship.

“AP is animated by a deep respect for the intellectual freedom of teachers and students alike,” the statement reads. “If a school bans required topics from their AP courses, the AP Program removes the AP designation from that course and its inclusion in the AP Course Ledger provided to colleges and universities. “For example, the concepts of evolution are at the heart of college biology, and a course that neglects such concepts does not pass muster as AP Biology.”

It is unknown if states such as Florida and Oklahoma, which have passed laws prohibiting teaching about race, could lose AP designation in subjects like English or history for not teaching the required topics in an AP course.