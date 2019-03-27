Photo: Jessica McGowan (Getty Images)

I hate taking a victory lap all over your face, but I tired to tell y’all that old ass Joe Biden, who shouldn’t even be running for the damn phone, may have hit his head when it was reported that former President Obama’s BFF was mulling over choosing Stacey Abrams as his vice presidential running mate.



Biden has not formally declared that he’s running for president but he was already willing to ride the coattails of Democratic star Stacey Abrams, who has not even decided whether or not she’s running for president.

Isn’t that just like a white man to assume that he could jump on the back of a black woman, who would be gracious enough to carry him to victory, without even consulting her? I guess Biden left his feelings about black women having agency, and a voice, and cachet with the voters in the same drawer where he left Anita’s Hill number.

On Wednesday, Abrams told the women of ABC’s The View that “I think you don’t run for second place, bitch .” Fine, she didn’t say “bitch” but you can’t tell me that there wasn’t an implied “bitch” there. The sentence just reads so much colder with a “bitch” at the end of it.

She added: “If I’m going to enter a primary, I’m going to enter the primary,” Abrams said while promoting her new book, Lead From the Outside.

"I do not know if I am running, I am thinking about everything."

Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Stephen, we talked about this. Just because you think that rap-isms are implied at the end of people’s statements, you can’t just go around adding them to their quotes, hoe. ”

Me: Fine.

Abrams took the world by storm when she nearly overcame deep-seated Southern fried racism, a rigged voting system and a white man overseeing it all to win the Georgia governorship. It would have been nice if Biden actually talked with Abrams about possibly running alongside him, but we all know that Biden isn’t keen about talking to black women but he loves talking about them.

Biden is still out here pushing this “I owe Anita Hill an apology” for the way he handled her testimony during Clarence Thomas conformation hearing for the Supreme Court.

“To this day I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to give her the kind of hearing she deserved,” Biden said Tuesday night at the Biden Courage Awards where he also claimed that “a white man’s culture” was to blame for how easily the panel of white men dismissed her claims of sexual assault.

“A brave lawyer, a really notable woman, Anita Hill, a professor, showed the courage of a lifetime talking about her experience being harassed by Clarence Thomas,” Biden said. “But she paid a terrible price. She was abused in the hearing. She was taken advantage of. Her reputation was attacked. I wish I could have done something.”

He went on: “There were a bunch of white guys … hearing this testimony in the Senate Judiciary Committee. So when Anita Hill came to testify, she faced a committee that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about. And to this day I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved given the courage she showed by reaching out to us.”

This is Biden as performative apologist in which he feels bad for his role in the event but also acts as if time, space and patriarchy didn’t allow him any choice. Fuck this non-apology and fuck Biden’s continued push to act as if Anita Hill’s dead.