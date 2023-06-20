Toward the end of April, Kelly was transferred from the Chicago facility to the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina which reportedly has “better medical care,” as told to Raleigh’s ABC11 station.

As previously reported by The Root, he and his legal team have filed an appeal against his New York trial, arguing that the prosecutorial team failed to “meet their burden of proof” during the ordeal. They’re seeking to either get his conviction reversed or a new trial all together, should their appeal get granted.