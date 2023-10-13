How Offset Celebrated Cardi B's 31st Birthday. Yes, We're Jealous!

Rapper Cardi B celebrated her 31st birthday on October 11th. Her famous husband Offset made sure to make it a day she would never forget.



Cardi took to Instagram to guide her followers through the birthday display that Offset set up for her. “So this is why you was rushing me to go downstairs and eat,” as she descended a flight of stairs covered in pink and red rose petals and candles. She turned the camera to her right to show a room that looked like a rose petal cannon was shot across the floors with more candles, bouquets on tall vases, pink balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday” and a giant rose decorated heart with her name in the middle.

In the caption, she thanked her husband and described everything she loves about him, “Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face,I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart , I love your faith, I love your talent; I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo.”

That evening the couple went partying where she was gifted an estimated half a million dollars in Hermes handbags from Offset.



Not even a full month ago, on September 20, the Migos rapper and former Love and Hip Hop star celebrated their anniversary. Similar to the birthday setup, Offset had bouquets of pink and red flowers spread around the foyer of their home. The “Bongos” rapper typed a heartfelt message, thanking him for the gesture, “Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you.”



This June, rumors swarmed about trouble in the couple’s marriage as Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him, saying in an Instagram story, “My wife fucked a Nigga on me gang yall niggas know how I come.”

She swiftly responded and denied rumors saying, “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man. That motherfucker spiraling and thinking shit. Come on, y’all. I’m fucking Cardi B nigga…Can’t fuck no regular degular shmegular ‘cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t fuck nobody in the industry ‘cause they gonna tell too.” The couple seemed quickly reconciled because that same week they dropped a single titled “JEALOUSY.”