Here’s Why Cardi B Spent $20K on a Playground Set for Her Kids

Cardi B has never been shy about giving her children the best of everything. In May, she shook the internet by revealing what she packs for her daughter’s school lunch. Some said that it was too much food for a small child while others said it inspired them to step up their lunch-packing game.

However, in a new interview with The New York Times, Cardi opened up about why she goes so hard for her family. The article, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop, also covered how fame and money have transformed the Invasion of Privacy rapper.

“I went from $20,000 a show and then after ‘Bodak Yellow,’ I went to 100. And then like two, three months later I went to 200, 300, 400, 500. Then in 2018, I was getting booked for like $700,000 and $800,000. And then I went to millions. I haven’t put out an album in five years and the numbers keep going up,” Cardi said.

She continued on about how money has allowed her to take care of the people closest to her. “When I bought my mom a house, that meant a lot to me. When I bought my house with my husband, that meant a lot to me. When I bought another house...damn, I bought a lot of houses. But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids and it’s huge.

“It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousands for it. Of course, it’s not my biggest purchase ever, but this is what I work hard for, for my kids. Overly spending on your kids doesn’t mean that you’re a great parent, but it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like that you’re living your childhood dream.”

It’s refreshing to hear an artist talk so openly about their money.