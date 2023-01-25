Here’s How Our Favorite Stars Are Thriving in Their Post-Breakup Lives

When high-profile celebrity couples split, the world tends to forget that these are real people going through a real-life emotional loss. Divorce is the end of something special, but it’s also the beginning of a new journey full of unpredictable paths. Because we’re the ones who keep everyone else on solid ground, Black women don’t always get the opportunity to express their emotions about a breakup . That’s especially true when you’re a Black woman in the entertainment industry and people are waiting for a new album, movie or TV series to drop. However, some of our favorites are being very open with how they’re moving on post-split.



In a cover story with People, 2023 Grammy-nominee Mary J. Blige said she’s finally focused on “me,” beginning each day with the greeting “Good morning gorgeous.”

“I do it in my prayer time. There’s no makeup, no nominations for an award. It’s just me and God. And the beauty of being able to say, ‘I appreciate my life,’” the Oscar nominee said. “To look in the mirror, my eyes are half closed, and say something to myself that I never even believed.”

Advertisement

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is in a really good place emotionally, and she’s finally ready to accept all her well-deserved success.

“Mary J. Blige is happy. Happy with herself and happy with her life,” she said. “I didn’t care about myself. I didn’t love myself. You get what you’re giving yourself. So now that I’m giving to myself, I’m getting it all.”

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off W&P Valentine's Day Sale Share the love

Take 20% off sitewide at W&P, because sharing and prepping food is romantic af. Buy at W&P Advertisement

After announcing her divorce from DeVon Franklin in December, Harlem star Meagan Good relied on friends and family for support. While appearing on The View on Tuesday, she revealed that her Harlem co-star Whoopi Goldberg was particularly helpful as she worked through her emotions.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself. Whoopi was very instrumental in that,” she said. “Because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me.”

Advertisement

“I think in this season I’m really excited about what’s next,” Good said. “I’m like, ‘All right, Lord, if you allowed it, okay, what’s next, Dad?’ It’s exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next.”

You People star Nia Long found herself in the eye of a very public storm when fiancee Ime Udoka was suspended from coaching the Boston Celtics after it was discovered that he had a consensual relationship with an unnamed team employee. As both entertainment and sports news sites speculated on her family’s personal life, the actress’ focus was on her children.

Advertisement

“I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me, because he was not having an easy time,” the Missing star told The Hollywood Reporter.

The way these women are tackling their private issues in the public eye is inspiring and also worthy of examination because it shows the rest of us that we’re not alone in our pain and heartbreak.