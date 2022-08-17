It looks like there’s a new Verzuz battle on the horizon—only this time, it involves the creators of the popular pandemic music battle series, super producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and social networking service Triller.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Swizz and Tim were suing Triller for breach of contract, citing the platform’s decision to default on their original acquisition deal and subsequent settlement and payment agreements. Per The Hollywood Reporter, after Triller acquired Verzuz, payments were set to be made “first at closing, another shortly after and two more on the first and second anniversaries of the deal.” However, Triller only paid the first two payments and defaulted on the third back in January.

As a result of that, in February, all three parties entered into a new settlement agreement where Triller would “pay them $9 million each no later than March 17 (and earlier if the company were to reach a minimum funding threshold). After that, Triller would pay them $500,000 each on the first of the month for 10 months. That timeline would be accelerated if the company received $100 million in funding or if it had closed its proposed merger with SeaChange International. An additional $120,000 was tacked on for the producers’ legal fees.” But once again, Triller defaulted and never paid any of the amounts owed, thus resulting in this suit. Because of this, Swizz and Tim are now seeking a grand total of $28,095,000 plus attorneys’ fees and costs and pre-judgment interest.

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, when the news of the acquisition went public last March, many online were skeptical about whether or not the business move would prove beneficial to the popular music battle citing concerns that it would value profits over people (a.k. a. the artists) and the elements that made the series so fun in the first place. However, Swizz and Tim were adamant that this new direction was a positive for all involved.

“We wouldn’t build something so great for it not to be about the culture,” Swizz told The Root in an interview at the time. “At the end of the day, we took something that was built by the creatives, kept all 43 creatives with us, Black creatives,[allocated] equity in a billion plus dollar company and I don’t know how that’s not for the culture.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

“It’s by the artist, for the people. We, as the creatives, build so many companies but we’re never a part of the IPO. They always use us to get to the IPO. All 43 of those artists plus me and Tim are a part of that IPO,” he concluded.

It will be interesting if and how this suit will affect Verzuz battles moving forward.