The Wonder Years - Season Premiere WED JUNE 14 on ABC - Stream on Hulu

With Season 2 of this Peabody-winning comedy set to premiere June 14, now is the perfect time to head to Hulu and rewatch Season 1.

Snowfall - FX, Hulu

Franklin and Jerome Break Family Ties - Scene | Snowfall - Season 6 | FX

Now that Franklin’s story is all wrapped up, it’s definitely a good time to go back and see how he and his family found themselves in such dangerous circumstances.

Star Trek: Picard - Paramount+

Photo: Trae Patton/Paramount+

For longtime Trek fans, the nostalgia of seeing The Next Generation crew back together was pure joy. Plus, we got some shocking developments in some of the series’ most long-running arcs.

The Neighborhood - CBS, Paramount+

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Honestly, sometimes you just need a really good laugh.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus
Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix

Considering the monster ratings of this Bridgerton spinoff, I’m not the only one who wants to go back and watch Charlotte and George’s love story unfold.

Bel Air - Peacock

Photo: Peacock

This reboot really took a step up in quality for its second season. We also got to see a more balanced representation of all the characters. Season 2 showed an impressive and entertaining maturity.

Abbott Elementary - ABC, Hulu

Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

We’ve always got time for this hilarious, award-winning comedy. If you’re the one person still wondering what all the fuss is about, now’s your chance to get on board.

Saturday Night Live - NBC, Peacock

Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

From Megan Thee Stallion, to Keke Palmer, to Michael B. Jordan, SNL had so many of our favorites as hosts this season. And they were all so fantastic, you absolutely need to go back and rewatch the best sketches.

That’s My Jam - NBC, Peacock

Mixtape Medley Showdown with Chloe and Halle Bailey | That’s My Jam

This music-themed celebrity game show moved around the schedule, so you may have missed it, but it’s 100 percent worth finding because the performances are so unexpected and brilliant.

Succession - Max

Photo: Sarah Shatz/HBO

I’m not here to debate the ending. However, now that the HBO obsession has wrapped, you can rewatch the final season and analyze to your heart’s content.

Poker Face - Peacock

Photo: Peacock

Sometimes you’re watching a show and it instantly becomes clear that you’re experiencing something special. Allow me to introduce you to Poker Face.

A Black Lady Sketch Show - Max

Photo: Tina Thorpe/HBO

Not only did many of our favorite characters return for Season 4, but we also got period pieces and new cast members. A Black Lady Sketch Show never disappoints.

