Walmart found themselves in hot water last year when they released “Celebration Edition: Juneteenth Ice Cream” under its Great Value label. The caption on the red velvet-flavored ice cream stated: “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.” Not only was it thoughtless but downright tacky. Walmart eventually said sorry and took the dessert off its shelves.

Advertisement

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” a spokesperson for the company explained. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”