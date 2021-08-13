This is the song that doesn’t...begin.

Kanye West is driving a Klown Kar and heading to a circus we don’t want to attend. According to NME, ‘Ye is once again delaying the release date for his 10th studio album Donda. The official Apple Music page for the much buzzed-about album currently has the release date listed as Aug. 20, 2021.



Advertisement

More from NME:



The listing also says that fans can now listen to his Weeknd and Lil Baby-featuring single “Hurricane” on the streaming service, though the track doesn’t appear to be available in the UK.

If you haven’t been following along since the beginning like me (please keep me in your thoughts and prayers), the original release date was July 24 and has since been pushed back several times (with one private and two public listening parties!) since then. On Tuesday—yes, just this Tuesday—Donda was delayed until Aug. 13. Yet as you can tell, there is still no Donda to be found or streamed.



Earlier this week, the self-proclaimed Yeezus reportedly planned to move from his current dwellings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (where he hosted the public listening event) to another stadium so that he could finally complete the album.



G/O Media may get a commission All Summer Pants Buy for $39 at JACHS NY Use the promo code SP39

Listen, I’m also a creator and I get that you want to release a quality and actually finished product. However, the dramatics?! Come on, ‘Ye. I mean, I’m not surprised, of course because…Kanye. What I am is tired and over it. Do I even want to hear the album anymore? Was I even that enthused about hearing it in the first place? Meh. Perhaps the most accurate adjective I could use was, “curious.” I’m a curious cat. But, these circus-like shenanigans have killed that energy.



But the show must go on...



In case you haven’t seen my announcement on literally every social media platform I have, save for TikTok (because I’m just procrastinating on making a cutesy video announcement via that platform), today is my last day as Staff Entertainment Writer at The Root. As my beloved baddest bitch editor Maiysha Kai noted, Kanye is not dropping my exit music in time. Womp. (Editor’s note: It takes a bad bitch to edit one. Love you, T. Godspeed, Mama.)



Advertisement

I guess I’mma let Kanye finish his album...but I won’t be here to cover it!

*Kanye shrug*



