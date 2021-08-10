What does it mean that Kanye West keeps pushing back the release date of Donda? No one knows but it gets the people going!

Advertisement

We’re not sure how far fans will “go” before rolling their eyes and moving on completely, though. Last Friday, ‘Ye hosted a second listening party for his upcoming 10th studio album titled Donda, to a packed audience. However, once again, the album did not release soon after.



According to Paste Magazine, the new release date is now scheduled for Aug. 13. According to me, it could be released on Aug. 45 .



Paste says:



Currently, the best concrete information we have on Donda’s release is its Apple Music preorder page, which was posted last week, and has since been updated to reveal two key details: Donda is now set for release this Friday, Aug. 13, and the first single—which has yet to see an official release, but is available to hear online in a seemingly finished (or as finished as a Kanye song can be nowadays) state—will be “Hurricane,” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

What’s the holdup? Well, apparently the eccentric rapper is still recording the album and it’s not finalized yet. And it looks like ‘Ye will need a change of scenery to finish things up. Per XXL Magazine, rapper Kaycyy—who is collaborating with ‘Ye on Donda—wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “We’re moving to another stadium.” Welp, say goodbye to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Perhaps the next stadium may actually be big enough to fit his ego—though that may defy the laws of physics.



No word or confirmation on this move from Kanye himself as he hasn’t posted much of anything on his own social media save for a trolling picture of a Donda promotional flyer with a buffering symbol and a neatly production designed picture of his second listening party wardrobe, the latter of which was four days ago.



Advertisement

As GQ noted on Monday, the album is constantly shifting and until we hear the final cut—we can’t even assume that the version heard at the listening party will be the version released for purchase.



Now that Kanye is collaborating with Jay-Z again, does that mean we can expect a sequel to “Niggas in Paris” called “Niggas in Stadiums?” With Kanye, anything is possible. That shit cray.



Advertisement



