Screenshot: Twitter

HBO knows that all of us are super-hype about this last season of Game of Thrones, and yes, that includes the Night King and his White Walkers but they don’t want old blue eyes using GOT for his political bullshit.



Shortly after the president’s hype man, and America’s top cop William Barr gave his lopsided, retelling of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia collusion (which, if you didn’t see it, amounted to Barr basically stating that the president is a good man who’s being unjustly targeted by the evil Democrats), the President Donald Trump tweeted this:

HBO then told the Hollywood Reporter that they’re getting tired of repeating themselves since they’ve told the president about this before.

“Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” said HBO in response to the president’s meme.

Trump has used GOT imagery from his official presidential Twitter account before (which is basically like a regular Twitter account except a really old asshole is behind the tweets and not a 12-year-old asshole) because he really believes he’s Daenerys Targaryen and Representative Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are his dragons (although a Republican dragon is really just a dog wearing a dragon costume).

Photo: Target.com

After Trump’s tweet from last November (see below), HBO responded by saying, “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” the Blast reports.



HBO doesn’t like the president and his bigly ties using their imagery but that hasn’t stopped him from running wild(ling) among the seven kingdoms because the president can’t read so he doesn’t know what the hell HBO is even saying but his lawyers will when that raven arrives carrying a cease and desist.