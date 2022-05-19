Well it’s “about damn time!” A brand new documentary detailing the life and career of Lizzo will be headed to a small screen near us soon.

The announcement of the forthcoming feature was made on Wednesday during HBO Max upfronts, according to Rolling Stone. Tentatively titled Untitled Lizzo Documentary, the new project will center around “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.” Lizzo will also executive produce the doc under her Lizzobangers production company.

In a statement sharing the news, the Grammy-winning artist explained: “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’—y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Head of Original Content at HBO Max Sarah Aubre echoed similar sentiments, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

In addition to this documentary, as previously reported by The Root, the “Juice” singer will also be embarking on her Special, 25-city North American tour this fall. She’ll also be joined by “Big Energy” rapper Latto who will serve as the opening act.

For more information on how you can snag tix, head to ticketmaster.com.