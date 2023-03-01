Harlem Star Jerrie Johnson Details Alleged Sexual Assault Incident at the Hand of Filmmaker Marc Cayce

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Trigger warning: This article contains description of sexual assault.

Harlem star Jerrie Johnson is speaking out after a disturbing encounter with Hollywood filmmaker Marc Cayce, in which she alleges Cayce misgendered her and sexually assaulted both her and a friend.

In a since-deleted post to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Johnson said she met Cayce during a movie premiere after party after being introduced to him by another actress. They chatted for a few and exchanged information, but afterwards Cayce allegedly whispered in her ear: “I don’t want to hurt your feelings, brother,” much to Johnson’s—who identifies as queer and non-binary—surprise and shock.

“I said ‘my feelings don’t get hurt and why are you calling me brother? I’m not a brother.’ And this man proceeded to pinch my nipple,’ Johnson said in her story post. “It was disgusting and so inappropriate. And then I told another friend with happened and she told me that he unconsentually smacked her ass when she walked by him. Listen I’m the wrong one. I don’t care about L.A. culture or industry culture or any of that—you should not be touching people inappropriately for ANY REASON!![sic]”

Since making that post, her Harlem costars—Megan Good, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai—have lent support for her by sharing what happened to their respective platforms.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and disgusting,” Good wrote in an Instagram story post on early Wednesday morning. “Spread the word, cause we ain’t having this.”

Added Byers on her Instagram story: “Standing with @thejerriejohnson and calling out Marc Cayce on this disgusting encounter.”

Shandai echoed similar sentiments, writing on Instagram : “Disgusting and inappropriate. Standing with you sis.”

We here at The Root are also standing with you, Jerrie. There is absolutely no excuse for sexual assault and those who dole it out should face proper consequences.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.