Halle Bailey Calls DDG Her 'First, Deep, Deep Real Love' and This Is Why We Need to Stay Out of Celeb's Business

If you thought the relationship between The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and her rapper boyfriendDDG was on the rocks, then boy do you have another thing coming.

In fact, in a new cover interview for Cosmopolitan published on Tuesday, the “Angel” singer opened up about how the characters she’s portrayed in both The Little Mermaid and the forthcoming The Color Purple movie have creatively informed and inspired her when it comes to her upcoming solo album. Most notably, though, she also took the time to reveal how her relationship with DDG also played a big role.

“These characters are speaking to me and teaching me. It’s cool to learn things about life through their eyes. And all musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences,” she said, before later adding: “Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

She continued: “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

“First, deep, deep, real love,” huh? Wow. So I guess all that internet criticism last month about him putting out that shady song basically revealing his frustration—and fragility—over his girlfriend’s success and calls for Bailey to dump him like yesterday’s old bowl of oatmeal fell on deaf ears, eh?

Tsk, tsk, tsk. This is yet another reason why we as non-celebs and regular folks should start divesting from whatever pseudo-relationships we have with famous people. We spend so much time acting like pros and experts, projecting what we think is the right course of action onto a person (or people) who probably don’t know we exist, j ust to be let down (for the record, I am not but I’m sure plenty of people on Twitter/X are) when they don’t move in the way we thought they should.

The same can also be said for Keke Palmer and (possible ex) boyfriend Darius Jackson, who also came under fire last month for essentially trying to mom-shame her for her outfit choice at an Usher concert. The internet also cried “dump that man!” at him as well, but as we saw in a recent Instagram live video posted on Jackson’s page—one that saw him and the Nope star looking real friendly and cozy for her birthday—people are gonna do what people want to do, no matter what the public says.

Whether that means staying with a man who’s said and done some questionable things or not, t he fact of the matter is that we, as the general public, do not know these people and vice versa. So why should we continually put so much energy into petitioning for or against certain things when they’re (meaning the celebs) are just going to do what feels right for them anyway?

As the old saying goes: ‘I f you like it, I love it.’ I think it’s time we all just resolve to mind the business that pays us and learn to let famous folks be. What say you?