Gun Stores Labeled Non-Essential in Los Angeles and Must Close

Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

In recent weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in people hoarding toilet paper and guns because this is America, dammit. In Los Angeles, though, one of those things has been taken off the board.



CNN reports that Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has labeled gun stores as a non-essential service and is ordering them to shut down. Villanueva held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the closures and said:



“There are hundreds of businesses which, through no fault of their own, do not fall under the Governor’s definition of critical infrastructure. As a result, I have instructed my deputies to enforce closures of businesses which have disregarded the Governor’s order (gun stores, strip clubs, and other non-designated businesses).”

In recent weeks, gun stores have seen a surge in sales and extensive lines. The closures are to ensure that social distancing protocols are being followed. California is currently under a shelter in place order, which essentially translates to “stay your ass at home unless you need food, medical care or a quick breath of fresh air.” California is one of the states worst hit by the virus, with over 2800 confirmed cases as of Wednesday .



I’m sure there will be those who cry “But what about 2A huh? Huh?!” To which I would respond, “Yes, what about 2A?” This is a public health crisis. You can’t shoot the virus. A situation like this requires all of us to be our best selves and to look out for one another, n ot shoot someone on sight because you’re scared. Unless the dead start to rise, I think it’s safe to say we should probably cool it on the gun fetish for the moment.

