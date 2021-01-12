GTFOH Trump Watch: You Better Go Look at That Border Wall While You Can

Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

The wall that no one wanted has become a metaphor for Trump’s time in office: an unfinished, expensive waste of time and energy that will be forgotten as soon as he leaves office.



On Tuesday, the president of people who shop at Big Lots will travel to Alamo, Texas, to gaze at his failure one last time, while the rest of America is still dealing with the fallout of a failed insurrection that he caused.



The border wall, much like the president’s four years in office, was a huge disaster. It cost American taxpayers billions of dollars, was never finished, and while it was supposed to prevent migrants from coming into the U.S., it turned out to be easily scalable.



And this, not a trip to the Capitol to look at the damage his people caused, will be the first appearance by the president since his pre-insurrection pep rally at the Ellipse near the White House last Wednesday.



“I understand that emotions are high on both sides, for or against, the President, and I hope that if there are demonstrations for or against, that they are peaceful with respect to our law enforcement personnel,” Mayor Jim Darling of neighboring McAllen, Texas, told CNN.



Since January 2017, the president has wasted some $15 billion to construct around 738 miles of border wall through different funds, for a wall that no one wanted. And get this: “The White House is continuing to push relevant federal agencies to obligate funds available for the wall regardless of whether land has been obtained for construction, CNN has learned — a move seemingly intended to tie up funds prior to President-elect Joe Biden taking office.”



Isn’t that just like the petty president to lose the election, cry about it until he incites a riot, and then go visit his useless unwanted border wall while making sure his administration ties up funds needed for the next administration?



Much like the Trump administration, it will be good to see the wall go.



Trump and Pence Do A Weird Breakup Dance



On Monday, President Trump and his boo, Vice President Mike Pence, spoke for the first time since Trump’s terrorists stormed the Capitol.



And you already know that the meeting between the two was awkward and all relationship-y weird.



I bet Pence was all, “Hey.”



And then Trump was all, “Hey.”



And then Pence’s wife pressed the emotion button on her controller and Pence turned to Trump and was like, “Look, I’m sorry about all of the…”

And Trump puts his finger to Pence’s lips to stop him from speaking because whatever he was going to say wasn’t needed at the moment.

One source told CBS News that the two former lovers had a “good” conversation.



But, a “former White House official with close ties to Pence earlier told CBS News that the vice president is ‘discouraged, disheartened, hurt and stunned.’”



Told y’all that they were boyfriend and boyfriend.



Pence wanted Trump to know that he never seriously considered using the 25th Amendment to toss his ass on the street like hot garbage. But a source told CBS News that lawyers looked at the “Fuck is wrong with this president amendment” and found it really only covered “incapacity, due to things like a serious injury or undergoing anesthesia.”



House Republicans continued to have the president’s back as they blocked a resolution from “Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin to call on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will vote on the measure on Tuesday, and could proceed with impeachment if Pence doesn’t act,” CBS News reports.



There was no report on exactly what the president and vice president said during their meeting but I’m sure tears were shed.

A Male Karen Quits



A male Karen is a Chad.



Some guy named Chad Wolf resigned.

Who is Chad Wolf?

A male Karen.

Have you not been paying attention?

I kid. He was the acting homeland security secretary and he quit nine days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and days after whiterrorrists stormed the Capitol amid fears that they will be coming back.



Yeah, who is Chad Wolf?



Trump Blames Antifa

Despite no evidence (when has that ever stopped Trump?) showing that antifa was responsible for the violent invasion of the Capitol, Trump has been privately blaming the anti-Trump group for causing the riot that lead to several deaths.



According to Axios, “In a tense, 30-minute-plus phone call this morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump trotted out the Antifa line.”



McCarthy wasn’t going for that shit, telling the president: “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there,” according to a White House official familiar with the call.



During the call, Trump reportedly started doing his whole “the election was stolen from me” act when he was interrupted by McCarthy who told him: “Stop it. It’s over. The election is over.”



But McCarthy’s hands aren’t clean either as he sowed dissent on the election results and is just as guilty as everyone else who helped cause this insurrection on the Capitol. So fuck him, too.

