Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a traffic stop April 4, reported MLive. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump stood beside Lyoya’s family to demand the release of the officer’s dashboard camera footage in a community forum Sunday.

Reports say a Grand Rapids police officer pulled Lyoya over because the license plate was not registered to his vehicle. An altercation ensued between Lyoya and the officer resulting in the officer shooting and killing Lyoya. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Lyoya tried to escape arrest which led to a fight lasting two minutes, however, it was not clear the exact moment when he was shot, per MLive.

Yet when Lyoya’s father, Peter, saw the dashcam video of the incident, he said the officer shot Patrick in the back of the head while he laid face down on the ground. The family demanded the full video be released to the public.

More on the case from MLive:

In the days after the shooting, calls grew louder for police to release video footage. These came as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker asked police not to release any evidence, including footage, until the investigation is complete. “When this video is made public, it is going to make people all over the world be emotional,” Crump said. “And it’s only right that they’re emotional because it demonstrates their humanity to see a human being life end in such an unnecessary manner … and such a horrific manner.”

MLive reported Winstrom has decided to release the video Friday April 15. He said he wants to give the state police time to collect all evidence, including body camera footage, from the incident for the investigation.

Lyoya’s family came to the US from the Democratic Republic of Congo eight years ago to escape the violence, reported MLive. Pete Lyoya said there’s still no saftey here.

“I want the video to be shown to the world. I want the world to see what happened to my son,” said Lyoya via MLive.