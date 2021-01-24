Grand Jurors in Breonna Taylor Case Seek Impeachment of Daniel Cameron, Say He Lied to Them and Public

Photo : Jon Cherry ( Getty Images )

The grand jurors in the case of Breonna Taylor haven’t hid their dissatisfaction with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the proceedings, a sentiment they aren’t alone in.



A number of the jurors have come out to challenge Cameron’s initial description of the guidance prosecutors gave them regarding what charges could be laid against the cops involved in Taylor’s killing. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, now three of those jurors have filed a petition to the Kentucky House of Representatives outright accusing Cameron of lying to them and the public, and asking him to be impeached as a consequence.

Advertisement

As you’ll remember, none of the officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department who fatally fired on the 26-year-old multiple times after entering her home on a no-knock warrant nearly a year ago have faced criminal consequences for her death. When announcing last year that neither Detective Myles Cosgrove or or Sgt. John Mattingly would be indicted in the incident, Cameron emphasized that the grand jury was walked through “every homicide offense” and was “ultimately the one that made the decision” to only charge one officer, former Detective Brett Hankinson, with wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment.

But the three jurors who filed for Cameron’s impeachment say in their petition that “neither Cameron nor anyone from his office mentioned any homicide offense to the grand jury. Not only were no homicide offenses presented as alleged, no charges of any kind were presented to the Grand Jury other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankinson.”

More from the Courier Journal:

The impeachment petition goes on to allege that Cameron “deceived the American people and the citizens of this Commonwealth with regard to his office’s handling and involvement” in the Taylor investigation. He, it alleges, “misled the public” when he said the grand jury agreed that police were “justified” in returning fire. The petition asks for the House to remove Cameron from office and disqualify him “from holding any office of honor, trust or profit” within Kentucky because he “lied to the Grand Jury by excluding information and charges available to them, then lied to the public about what he had told the Grand Jury.”

Advertisement

“These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky,” said Kevin Glogower, the attorney representing the unnamed jurors behind the petition. “It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability.”

Though Kentucky’s Republican-led House means Cameron is unlikely to get indicted, I appreciate these jurors for keeping the truth of the shameful way that justice has been denied in the tragic story of Taylor’s death from disappearing from all of our attention.