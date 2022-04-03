That’s a cleannnnnn sweep for the superduo Silk Sonic— Bruno Mars, Anderson .paak and his wig was up there to let everyone know about it.

During the 64th Annual Grammys, Silk Sonic won all of the four awards they were nominated for which included: best R&B performance, song of the year, the record of the year and best R&B song for their hit single “Leave the Door Open” from their album 2021 An Evening With Silk Sonic.

While there is still plenty of work to be done with Black artists winning awards at the Grammys, they had a good showing tonight, and Silk Sonic was a huge part of that.

Before they won anything, the duo opened the award ceremony by bringing the casino to the Grammys with their song “777,” which is appropriate considering the Grammys took place in Las Vegas. As usual, they came with their uncanny confidence, swagger and bravado.

The first award they won was for best R&B performance which they tied for with Jazmine Sullivan for her song, “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

When they took song of the year, Bruno and Anderson got up in harmony almost like they knew they were going to win...as if they were going to do a whole performance right there.

But their last acceptance speech of the night for their win for Record of the year is what stole the show. Again, they stoop up in unison and went up to the stage where .paak said, “We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point.” He then continued with his wig waving across his face, “in the industry, we call that a clean sweep.”

He also said, “Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight... We getting drunk!”

I mean why wouldn’t they?

As .paak spoke, Bruno sparked up a cigarette while on stage.

Silk Sonic currently has a residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, so if you’re to catch some of their vibes, go check them out.