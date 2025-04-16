Jay Ellis Came for Aaron Pierre's 'Mufasa' Spirit Tunnel Dance And Some Say He Did It Better. What Do You Think?

“Insecure” may be off the air but that’s not stopping star Jay Ellis from taking over the timelines. In fact, his name is all over social media thanks to his recent Spirit Tunnel walk on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and it’s clear to see why!

Jay Ellis on His Book 'Did Everyone Have an Imaginary⁣Friend or Just Me?' CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jay Ellis Shares How His Imaginary Friend Helped Him Cope With Growing Up as an Only Child

Popping into the “happy place” to promote his new film “Freaky Tales” on Monday, Ellis did what most guests do before they appear onstage: take an animated stroll down the hallway (dubbed the Spirit Tunnel). And like those same aforementioned guests who’ve busted out serious dance moves—he was quick to put on a show-stopping performance.

Advertisement

Initially rounding the corner all calm, cool, and collected, Ellis wasted no time getting his groove on, walking down the tunnel with supreme swag and an effortless aura. At one point he even directed the workers’ singing, orchestrating them to take the vocals down low before crescendoing them back up again for an entertaining and explosive ending.

Advertisement

Naturally, once the video was posted to social media, folks online were quick to dub his walk as one of the best—possibly better than the Aaron Pierre’s viral walk back in January.

Advertisement

“No one let me out the house ever again...” Ellis wrote on JHud’s post of his walk.

Added his “Insecure” costar Yvonne Orji: “Oh you thought it was a concert. You said run it back and dip it low! I loooove it! Take yo time Black man and give us all this joy.”

Advertisement

“Okay so Jay definitely just made it into my top 10 favorite spirit tunnels,” wrote another.

Advertisement

On X/Twitter, users echoed similar sentiments.

“Jay Ellis left his whife at home and got busy in the @JHudShow spirit tunnel,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

Wrote another, “Jay Ellis has been paying attention to the spirit tunnel walks. He’s not casually walking it here, he’s making a STATEMENT, lol. His wife had to watch him practice. This man worked it like a stage and even tried to control it like a conductor. He came dressed comfortably for maximum movement. He even brought stallion knees. Jay Ellis is showing this clip to people and daring someone to do it better than him. I just know it.”

“Aaron Pierre DasMufasa will always be the one. But this is a very close second. The interaction, the energy level, the dropping it low, the running it back?! Well done @jayrellis,” said another.