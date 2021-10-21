Folks, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!



What it is time for is the annual Gotham Awards. Often poised as the first major awards show of the fall season, the Gotham Awards provide early recognition for standout talent and projects before the big name awards commence the following year—and this year is no exception!

You already know how we get down over here, so let’s take a look at and congratulate all the Blackity-black stars, series, and films!

Passing walked away with the most nominations, including Best Feature and Best Screenplay. The film’s leads Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga were also nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance, respectively.

The Shatara Ford-directed film Test Pattern was also recognized for Best Feature, with Ford securing an additional nomination for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award and the film’s lead Brittany S. Hall securing one for Outstanding Lead Performance. Other actors included in the Lead Performance category include: Frankie Faison for The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain and Taylour Paige for A24’S Zola.

When it comes to Outstanding Supporting Performance, Colman Domingo is also holding it down for Zola; congratulations are also in order for Lupin star Omar Sy and The Underground Railroad’s Thesu Mbedu, who were both nominated for Outstanding Performance in a New Series.

Speaking of The Underground Railroad, the Barry Jenkins-directed miniseries is also up for Breakthrough Series Long Format alongside Steve McQueen’s Small Axe (OK, we see you Amazon Prime Video! Y’all trying to give Netflix a run for their money huh? Word.)

Additionally, Questlove’s Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) secured a nom for Best Documentary Feature while nominees for Breakthrough Series Short Format include the Yvette Lee Bowser executive-produced Run the World and fellow STARZ series Blindspotting.

Last but not least: congratulations are also in order for the cast of the upcoming Netflix film The Harder They Fall. The wild, wild, Western film starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo and more is set to be honored with an Ensemble Tribute at this year’s ceremony, taking place on November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

To read the full list of nominees, head to variety.com.