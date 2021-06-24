Here They Come: The Harder They Fall, Starring Beaucoup Black Actor Faves, Debuts Teaser Trailer

The Harder They Fall (2021) Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

That moment when a movie genre that typically doesn’t hold my attention preemptively snatches my wallet quicker than the fastest-gun-drawing cowboy in the wild, wild west. As The Root reported in September 2020, The Harder They Fall has quite the cast, “chock-full of some of the most exciting and talented Black actors working today.”



Now we get to see this stacked cast in action—the upcoming western thriller has debuted its first teaser trailer:

The Harder They Fall Official Teaser / Netflix (YouTube)

Um. Wow. Sign me the fuck up. The cast is super stacked and from the sound of the trailer (that Barrington Levy!), the soundtrack will surely sizzle. And do y’all see that Denzel-as-Malcolm-X-inspired shot of Regina King’s finger point at the beginning?!



In case you’re wondering what’s going on in this film, here’s the synopsis from Netflix, via a press release sent to The Root:



When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

Of course, Black Twitter is very, very ready for this yee-haw agenda film.

Hurry up and take our money at high noon!



The Harder They Fall hits select theaters and Netflix...this fall, naturally.