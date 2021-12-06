Will Tessica Brown ever leave her hair (or us) alone? The woman who went viral during Black History Month after using Gorilla Glue in her hair—and kept us in thrall for months as she had it surgically removed, subsequently enjoyed some hard-won new growth, and even released her own haircare line—is apparently determined to keep spinning her hair-raising tale into the new year. Just two weeks after releasing “Ma Hair,” a rap single riffing on her now-infamous hair product mix-up (Nicki Minaj declined a feature, but lyrics include: “Ma hair, it don’t move, it don’t move...Had a problem, I had to use Gorilla Glue just to solve it; hair went from silky to solid...”), Brown returned to the interwebs to lament that her hair is now falling out.

“It falls out in clumps...it’s like it’s melted,” said an emotional Brown, holding up bunches of curly tresses to the camera before combing her hair to demonstrate the shedding in her comb.

The alleged culprit this time? Hair dye intended to cover unwanted grays, according to Brown. “So me thinking that my hair was strong enough to take chemicals...dude, no. It wasn’t,” she explained.

Given Brown’s long game in leveraging her tress-related stress, it’s understandable to question whether this new chapter of the saga is genuine, or simply an attempt to remain relevant. (We’re writing about it, so score one for Brown, in that case.) Certainly, many of her video’s viewers questioned the severity of the issue, noting that the initial clumps of hair Brown holds up could well be purchased. However, in the event that the trauma is true—and that any of you are experiencing similar hair loss, we’ll share this gracious advice from YouTube commenter and self-identified licensed cosmetologist @Josie Ivy:

Hair can take 90 days to start showing the metabolization of chemical trauma. The parts of your hair that are breaking off are most likely sections that started to grow during your incident. Also, aside from the glue, any sickness, medicines or chemical changes in the body metabolizes in hair. Surgeries, bad viruses, and even any hormonal changes can affect the integrity of your hair. As can outside factors, such as hard water, a change in climate, UV lighting, stress etc. As a licensed cosmetologist I advise you take a supplement under dr supervision for the health of your skin/hair. Also, a metabolic panel blood test can help determine if your thyroid can be the culprit. Or a vitamin deficiency. Also, try to be aware if the hair that is falling out has a root on the end or not. If no root ball, then it is breakage. If there is a white root ball, then it is hair loss, from internal issues. Breakage has no root on it and typically is caused by thermal or chemical damage. Rooted hair loss is usually caused by something health related. Hope this info helps and wish you the best of luck beautiful!

As for Brown, we respect her continued hustle but can’t help but think she needs to go sit down somewhere and leave her hair alone...though at this rate, we also wouldn’t be surprised if she debuted a baldie for the new year.