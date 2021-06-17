Adding Another Chapter to the Gorilla Glue Saga, Tessica Brown Launches a Haircare Line

Screenshot : Tessica Brown (Instagram)

Well, that escalated quickly.

Tessica Brown won attention, ridicule and sympathy in equal parts this February, after broadcasting on TikTok that she’d ill-advisedly used Gorilla Glue to secure her signature hairstyle after running out of her tried-and-true Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray. The incident kept us—and millions of others—glued to social media as the catastrophe unfolded, eventually gaining the attention of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, who successfully removed the adhesive from Brown’s scalp free of charge—but also had to remove most of her hair in the process. As Brown told The Root soon after the procedure, after making such “was a big mistake,” it was well worth it.

“I’m pretty much taking it all in,” she told freelance contributor Shanelle Genai at the time. “My scalp is better, I’ve been using the treatment that Dr. Obeng gave me. He said it would take six weeks to restore my hair back to where it was originally.”

Just last week, Brown updated the public on her progress, debuting a fluffy short ‘do in an Instagram post captioned, “It’s the hair for me.” Clearly encouraged by the response, the 40-year-old made another debut on Wednesday, announcing via an Instagram video that she’d collaborated with professionals to launch her own haircare line, Forever Hair.

Her flagship product? Forever Hair Growth Stimulating Oil ($18), which Brown calls a “lifesaver” when it came to regrowing and maintaining her hair and healing her damaged scalp. “I absolutely love it. I can’t believe what these products [do],” she told People magazine. According to the outlet, Brown also stayed on brand with a Forever Hair Forever Hold Spray ($14), “so no one else will run into the same accidental issue with Gorilla Glue again.”

“The products I was using weren’t working,” Brown told People, disclosing that development on the products began about two months ago.

“As far as my hair growth, it’s growing so fast and so healthy. It looks amazing,” she added.

I mean...for sure, some of us could see this business venture coming—but way to leverage a growth opportunity. Since the ordeal would be a pretty elaborate and dangerous ruse just for the sake of marketing, we’re just going to cheer Brown on and wish her the best with her newest endeavor. If you’re curious about how her haircare line might work for your follicles, you can shop it and a surprising array of “Bonded for Life”-branded apparel (featuring a caricature of Brown and the infamous glue can) on the Forever Hair website.