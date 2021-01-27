GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy Believes All Americans Are Responsible for Capitol Riot. Ummm...Who’s Going to Tell Him?

Kevin McCarthy Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

I don’t know how to say this but that Capitol insurrection, that mayonnaise-laced mayhem, that unseasoned upending, that tabacky-infused tantrum, was all y’all.



Blacks. The Blacks. Black people. Ain’t have a fucking thing to do with none of that. That was all y’all, playboy. So please stop, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, claiming that all Americans “have some responsibility” for the Ford pickup fracas at the Capitol.



“As a nation, I know we sit back and we’re appalled by what we’re seeing,” McCarthy said trying to deflect blame from himself. “But I want everybody to take a deep breath and understand: We all have some responsibility here,” the Washington Post reports.



Apparently, McCarthy forgot that the attempted coup was in direct relation to the constant claims by people like former President Donald Trump and McCarthy, who spread lies like there was massive voter fraud and the election was stolen.



That white walkers scaling the wall at the Capitol, in an attempt to overthrow the government, Jan. 6, left five people dead.



The Post notes that it was McCarthy who said Trump’s supporters should “not be silent about” the alleged election fraud on the day of the Capitol insurrection.



“We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes,” McCarthy said on Trump’s YouTube channel, Fox News.



And it was also McCarthy, who signed his name to a failed lawsuit brought by the state of Texas and challenged the election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan.



But the Republican Congressman doesn’t see how any of this, not to mention Trump’s comments before the riot, had anything to do with the wild band of conspiracy theorists storming the Capitol.



“I don’t believe he provoked it if you listen to what he said at the [Jan. 6] rally,” McCarthy said.



“I thought the president had some responsibility when it came to the response,” he added. “If you listen to what the president said at the rally, he said, ‘Demonstrate peacefully.’ And then I got a question later about whether he incited them. I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility.”



Some Democrats have called on McCarthy to resign, noting that he is full of shit and needs to own up to inciting this idiot insurrection.

