Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish: Trump Bids Adieu to Longtime Hometown; New York Political Heavyweights Rejoice

Poor POTUS done up and abandoned his longtime hometown.

But no one in power there seems to be shedding any white tears about his duplicitous departure.

As a matter of fact, soon after The New York Times broke the news of h o w Donald John officially c h a n g e d his residency from New York City to Palm Beach i n S e p t e m b er , political power wielders started piling on about his exit, gleefully.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

“Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway...He’s all yours, Florida,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote.





In September, CBS News reported that Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. subpoenaed eight years of Trump’s tax returns.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank in March seeking records related to Trump’s real estate v e n t u r e s and his failed 2014 bid to buy the Buffalo Bills, the outlet reported.

Trump confirmed t h e news during a tweetstorm Thursday night.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” he tweeted. “Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

Cuomo doubled down about Trump’s alleged tax evasion during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, referring to his “declaration of domicile” as a “desperate legal move” to avoid the release of his tax returns.

“The fight will continue, and I think it is a desperate legal move where he’s now going to argue ‘Well the state should have no right to my taxes because I moved out, I’m a Florida resident. That’s besides the point,” Cuomo said. “When you filed your taxes, you were a New York resident. If you defrauded the state, you defrauded it when you are a New York state resident.”

Womp.

Trump wasn’t taking those punches sitting down and hit back at the two Big Apple heavies.

He even alluded to his polarizing campaign slogan, when stating that New York will “never be great again.”

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother if Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio,” AmeriKKKa’s favorite president tweeted hours before his rally in Tupelo, Mississippi on Friday.

Does he mean the days when he and his pappy were allowed to discriminate black residents in their high-rise dwellings?

Or those good old days when the rich playboy was allowed to openly launch a smear campaign on The Exonerated Five by buying ads in the major New York newspapers promoting the death penalty?

Was that when he thought New York was so “great”?

(I’m asking for a friend of a friend of a friend.)

“Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving.”

On Friday, New York City council speaker Corey Johnson appeared on CNN and basically told Trump to not let the door hit him where the good lawd split him.



“We are the most diverse city in the United States. We are a city of immigrants, and we are happy to see the president go,” Johnson said.

“Maybe one day he will return to be tried for his high crimes and misdemeanors and illegalities, but he has not been a friend to New York City, and even when he lived here, when the Central Park 5 were wrongly accused and he took out a full-page ad calling for them to be executed,” he continued.

“I’m glad President Trump, who doesn’t pay his taxes, will finally go to the state of Florida, which doesn’t have personal income taxes. New York doesn’t want him. Goodbye, don’t come visit us. We’re the greatest city in the United States. We don’t need you,” Johnson added.