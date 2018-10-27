Screenshot: ESPN (National Basketball Association)

This is why the expression “Don’t start none, won’t be none” exists.



On Thursday, Josh Duhamel, during an interview with sports network FS1, called out Golden State Warriors’ forward Draymond Green for laughing while his ex-wife, Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas, performed that wretched version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the NBA All-Star Game back in February.



If somehow you were under a rock, here’s that epic fail of a performance:

Yeah. That was bad.

Anyhoo, Duhamel thought Fergie was treated unfairly for the whole debacle. Somehow, he blamed Green for most of it because the Warriors’ forward was caught on camera laughing during the performance (even though everyone in America was laughing at that performance).

“I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick,” Duhamel told FS1's Kristine Leahy. “If you would’ve been a real man, he would at least called her and said ‘Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.’”

“Oh, so he never reached out?” Leahy asked.



“No, of course he didn’t.”



Leahy followed up: “Did you? Did you try to get that message to him?”



“No.”



“OK, well maybe he’s watching now and he can apologize to her,” Leahy said.



Best believe, Green and the Warriors were watching.



After destroying the New York Knicks 128-100 on Friday, the Warriors decided to unwind after the game with a little music—specifically, a hilarious viral remix of Fergie’s national anthem.



According to ESPN, the video was posted by Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie and shows Green as well as Kevin Durant and Steph Curry head bobbin’ and dancing to the remix in what they dubbed the #FergieRemixChallenge.

Duhamel took the challenge in stride, with a follow-up tweet Friday night:

Like they say, don’t start none, won’t be none.



