The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is on clean-up duty.



The organization behind the Golden Globes has been getting hit left and right with (valid) critiques following the huge bombshell news that it didn’t have any Black members. Like the shittiest snowball effect, more stories surfaced, such as the former president’s racist email and reports that the association rejected Black-led projects. All of that bad PR was followed by huge networks and studios cutting ties with HFPA, including Netflix, WarnerMedia and Amazon Studios. Not to mention the actor who is just as big as an entire studio—Tom Cruise—publicly protesting the organization by returning all three of the Golden Globe statuettes he had previously earned.



Yikes. Yikes. Yikes.



In May, it was announced that the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony had been canceled with a “hopeful” plan to broadcast once again in Jan. 2023.



The countdown to 2023 will need to include some heavy atonement and it looks like the HFPA is trying to get back in the good graces of the Hollywood industry with a new reform plan and new bylaws, all of which were announced on Thursday.



“Three months ago, we made a promise to commit to transformational change and with this vote we kept the last and most significant promise in reimagining the HFPA and our role in the industry,” Ali Sar, HFPA Board President, said in a statement. “All of these promised reforms can serve as industry benchmarks and allow us to once again partner meaningfully with Hollywood moving forward.”



So, there you have it. The HFPA has officially become the Future meme and is basically texting industry insiders like, “WYD, Holly Wood? Thinking about how our relationship has been FOREIGN and you’ve PRESSED me to do better.”



OK, they didn’t really say that...but this is Hollywood! It’s all about make-believe!



Anyway—here’s the what the new bylaws entail, via Deadline:

Membership: The Southern California residency requirement is now eliminated, with any qualified journalist living in the U.S. who works for a foreign publication now eligible to apply. Eligibility is now expanded to journalists outside of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), and membership is now open to journalists who work in media beyond print. The sponsorship requirement is now eliminated, and the role of the credentials committee will include third parties from credible journalistic and other organizations focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. New members will immediately be allowed to vote on the Golden Globes, vote on board members, and serve on committees. Member accreditation has been revised so that under the new process, all current members will be required to meet the standards as incoming members for re-accreditation of their membership. This process will take place annually, and members may immediately begin submitting materials to the credentials committee. Ethics: A new grievance procedure will immediately go into effect to ensure accountability throughout the organization involving outside independent investigators. A new code of conduct will be signed by every member and subject to its provisions. Members will not be allowed to accept promotional materials or gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors or others associated with motion pictures and television programs. Governance: The Board of Directors will now include 15 total directors – 12 active members and three who are non-members. Members will elect the 12 internal directors. The Board will then select the three outside non-members. The HFPA will employ a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: The majority of the members have already completed their initial diversity, equity and inclusion training sessions. Members will continue to participate in monthly DEI workshops as organized by DEI consultants, and complete mandatory sexual harassment training. All new board and committee members will undergo DEI and leadership training for their respective roles.

