It’s only Tuesday, and Donald Trump has already proved once again that he’s a dumbass. For a president who prides himself on all things patriotic and pussy grabbing, on Tuesday, Trump couldn’t manage to remember the 66 words to “God Bless America.”

With his erupted-anus pouted lips, Trump fumbled his way through “God Bless America” during what was supposed to be the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the White House, which ended up being called the “Celebration of America.” So how un-American of Trump not to remember these simple words:

The Eagles were better off not joining Trump at his “All White Party,” but I’m sure they know every word to “God Bless America.”