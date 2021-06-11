Girls Inc. Launches Inaugural Film Festival in Partnership With Marsai Martin; Amber Ruffin Set to Host

(L-) Marsai Martin at Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood on February 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California; Amber Ruffin at the 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards on February 01, 2020 in New York City. Photo : Leon Bennett/ John Lamparski ( Getty Images )

Girls Inc., the nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls and women everywhere to be “Strong, Smart and Bold,” has announced its inaugural film festival event, The Root has learned.

Per a press release sent, the event will showcase a handful of short films that uplift and embrace the goals and various voices of young girls within the organization. Those films are in partnership with and directed by actress Amber Stevens West, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Busy Philipps, Melinda Hsu Taylor, and Darnell Martin. Additionally, Blackish star Marsai Martin (who serves as executive producer for the event) along with Tina Fey will host an exclusive VIP reception panel where they’ll take a look at the next generation of female producers.

Speaking on her excitement about the event, Girls Inc. President and CEO Stephanie J. Hull explained:

“This first-ever Girls Inc. Film Festival is an exciting opportunity for girls to share their experiences through short films. The event will feature compelling stories from a group of girls and young women who represent a new generation of leaders and changemakers. Collaborating with Marsai Martin on this endeavor is a dream come true—she leads by example and inspires girls everywhere to believe in themselves and see no limit to their potential.”

Hosted by late-night show host Amber Ruffin, the first-ever film festival will also honor women who’ve made it their mission to drive change and champion causes for the good of people everywhere, including: CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Rosalind Brewer, Ballerina, Author and Philanthropist Misty Copeland, Head of Global TV at Netflix Bela Bajaria, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, Ph.D., developer of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Assistant Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-founder and chair of the Schultz Family Foundation Sheri Kersch Schultz.

Additionally, tennis legend Venus Williams, NAACP Image Award winning Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross, and TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-host Hoda Kotb are also set to make an appearance as well.

Girls Inc. Film Festival takes place virtually on Sunday, June 13. For more information on how to secure your ticket, visit the Girls Inc. website.