Marsai Martin's Saturdays Is a Love Letter to Brown-Skinned Girls

“I always want to make sure that young Black girls are in the forefront and see themselves in anything that they do...I’m creating stuff that I wish I saw when I was younger, and that is highlighting our beautiful Black queens.” — Marsai Martin, Actor, Executive Producer﻿﻿

Marsai Martin is in her bag.

She first stole our hearts as Diane Marie Rosie Johnson on Black-ish.

Then, the actress made history in 2019 (at 14 years old) as the youngest executive producer of a major Hollywood motion picture for her film, Little.

Advertisement

And at this year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards, Martin took home two figurines — one for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series) and the other for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. ICYMI: This will make a total of 11 NAACP Image Awards wins for Martin.

All of this winning, and the now 16-year-old bawse is still putting in work.

In March, Disney ordered a pilot of Saturdays, a single-camera comedy from the mogul-in the-making staring Danielle Jalade, Daria Johns and newcomer Samantha Smith, and Black Twitter went wild. Here’s why: Saturdays features all brown-skinned Black girl leads and the main character (portrayed by Danielle Jalade) has sickle cell disease—also representing disability in media. We’re here for it.

Advertisement

Martin, who says that she has faced issues of colorism in Hollywood, was intentional about her casting decision.

“I always want to make sure that young Black girls are in the forefront and see themselves in anything that they do,” she told The Root. “I’m creating stuff that I wish I saw when I was younger, and that is highlighting our beautiful Black queens. There’s a lot of us out there.”

See our Black girl love fest, which includes NAACP Image Award-winning Marsai Martin’s entire message to brown-skinned girls, in the video above.

