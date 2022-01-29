On this week’s episode of ‘What Grinds Candace Owens’ Gears’, we focus our lens on a well known character, loved by children of all ages for decades, Minnie Mouse. Ah, yes, Minnie Mouse. The fictional rodent recognizable by her big bow, polka-dotted dress, and court day pumps. That is of course, up until now.

In honor of its 30 year anniversary, Disneyland Paris announced that Minnie would be getting a new fit for the occasion. Stella McCartney has designed an ink blue patterned pantsuit to be worn by the individual playing the character at the park during the festivities, and Candace Owen’s right wing heart is terribly bent out of shape because of it.

“This is why people don’t take these people seriously,” Owens cried out on Fox News. “They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society pretending that there’s issues.”

Now I don’t typically make it my business to keep up with the fashions of make-believe mice, but I have to say that two piece design is a fly new look for my girl Minnie, and functional too! Who wants to parade around 5,000 acres of land all day in a stiff dress with snotty kids trying to get a peek at your bloomers?! Not I. After all, the suit is to be worn in March in acknowledgment of Women’s History Month, but Candace seems to think this is more of an intentional political strategy.

Apparently, “they” are using Minnie Mouse in Paris to distract Americans from the fact that, according to Owens, “you can’t get anything at the grocery store and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket!”

Look, inflation is real, but I have a hard time believing that our good sis Minnie Mouse is being deployed as a diversion tactic.

Fox News has had a lot of fun lately citing children’s characters as markers of faux cultural shifts. Primetime host Tucker Carlson stated on air last week that the famed M&Ms characters were being made less sexy to the point that “you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them.”

Meanwhile I had no clue that you could swipe left or right on talking candy coated chocolates, but do you boo! Again, there are many more things to be conscious of in today’s society besides the chosen styles of cartoon characters, but it’s not new news to see them undergo a makeover.

You might recall a certain swine by the name of Miss Piggy. From Muppet Show starlet to style icon, designers have literally clamored over styling this fuzzy pig since the early 90s! From Vivienne Westwood to Marc Jacobs to Prada, Mrs. Kermit the Frog has kept the girls gagging for years. So I hate to break it to Candace, but this type of brand partnership is nothing new, and certainly no need to clutch those conservative pearls.