Over the weekend, boxer Gervonta Davis experienced the scare of a lifetime, according to ESPN:

A private plane carrying world champion boxer Gervonta Davis headed for Las Vegas aborted its takeoff out of Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon sometime before 2 ET. The plane, which was carrying between four and 10 passengers, experienced nose gear failure as it was heading down the runway, leading the pilots to lose control of the direction of the plane, said Mike Jachles, the public information officer for the City of Fort Lauderdale. The nose gear then collapsed. The Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department showed up to check on people on-site.

Advertisement

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the 3-division champ jumped on Instagram Live to assure his fans that he was okay.

“It took off, but it didn’t take off,” Davis explained. “For everybody that wants to fly private, I think it’s over with. [...] I’m driving or catching a train.”

As the news began to circulate, fans of the 26-year-old—who secured the WBA super lightweight title in June after putting Mario Barrios on his ass—took to Twitter to express their gratitude that Davis was unharmed.

Advertisement

ESPN reports that no one was medically transported from the scene of the accident. However, one unnamed person was treated on-site by paramedics and refused to be transported to a nearby hospital. Rapper Kodak Black took to Twitter to reveal that he was aboard the plane as well.



Advertisement

“I Was On Dat Jet Wit @Gervontaa,” the controversial rapper tweeted. “I’m Not Ok Shittt Me , My Neck My Back all dat.”

Advertisement

With Davis eager to return to the ring in October, hopefully, he is of sound mind and body to do so after such a horrifying ordeal. Thankfully, no lives were lost as this crash could’ve ended much worse.



