Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Attempt To Hinder Fulton County Probe Into 2020 Election Results

On Monday, Georgia’s Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to stop the Fulton County probe into if he and his supporters meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election. District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation to see if there were “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.”



The petition that was declined was one of two Trump’s lawyers filed in various Georgia courthouses last week. Both petitions asked the court to move quickly since Willis “has signaled that she will use the report — itself the fruit of contorted and coopted process — to secure an indictment against Petitioner within weeks, if not days.”

The petition also called to ban the district attorney “from introducing any evidence obtained via the special purpose grand jury process to a regular grand jury.” The ruling was short and unanimous. The nine-judge state Supreme Court explained that Trump was requesting “is not the sort of relief that this Court affords, at least absent extraordinary circumstances that Petitioner has not shown are present here.”

They added: “Moreover, even if the petition were procedurally appropriate, Petitioner has not shown that he would be entitled to the relief he seeks.” The other petition Trump filed in Fulton County Superior Court in March was similar in nature. The judge who oversaw the grand jury investigation, Robert McBurney, hasn’t filed on that ruling yet.

However, Trump has many other things to worry about. He recently issued a statement saying that he received a “target letter” from Special Counsel Jack Smith of the Justice Department Sunday night. Trump also claimed that Smith gave him four days to report to a grand jury looking into Trump’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection Capitol.

Another indictment stemming from the riot may follow. In addition, a judge threw out Trump’s request for a new trial in E Jean Carroll civil case.