Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K

If you were a teen or young adult in the late ‘90s, you already know that Baby Phat was everything. And more than likely, you had at least one of those velour track suits on constant rotation in your wardrobe.

Model and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons founded the brand in 1999 as a female-focused spin-off of ex-husband Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm brand. And it wasn’t long before her fashion, accessories and fragrances became must-haves of it-girls everywhere, including Rihanna and Lil’ Kim.

Now, over 20 years after that first drop, Simmons is back with a new size-inclusive collection that puts a fresh twist on that early 2000s streetwear style we know and love. The Baby Phat Fall/Winter 2023 line includes cargo pants, velour skirts and corsets that are perfect for mixing and matching. Everything is available to shop exclusively on babyphat.com starting at 12 pm PST today.

Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the new Baby Phat drop: