Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K

Get ready to go streetwear glam with a fresh new Fall/Winter 2023 drop from Baby Phat

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

If you were a teen or young adult in the late ‘90s, you already know that Baby Phat was everything. And more than likely, you had at least one of those velour track suits on constant rotation in your wardrobe.

Model and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons founded the brand in 1999 as a female-focused spin-off of ex-husband Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm brand. And it wasn’t long before her fashion, accessories and fragrances became must-haves of it-girls everywhere, including Rihanna and Lil’ Kim.

Now, over 20 years after that first drop, Simmons is back with a new size-inclusive collection that puts a fresh twist on that early 2000s streetwear style we know and love. The Baby Phat Fall/Winter 2023 line includes cargo pants, velour skirts and corsets that are perfect for mixing and matching. Everything is available to shop exclusively on babyphat.com starting at 12 pm PST today.

Check out a few of our favorite pieces from the new Baby Phat drop:

Trixie Tube Top

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

The Trixie Tube Top is the perfect layering piece to move with you from day to night.

Trixie Long Sleeved Tee

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

The Trixie Long Sleeved Tee is cozy tee with a sexy silhouette.

Trixie Skirt

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

It may be fall, but you don’t have to put away your mini skirts. Add a pair of tights under the Trixie Skirt and you can wear it all season long.

Aubrey Long Sleeved Tee

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

We love the soft pink Aubrey Long Sleeved Tee.

Aubrey Velour Skirt

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

Dressed up with a boot or down with a sneaker, the Aubrey Velour Skirt is a great basic piece to have in your fall wardrobe.

Chloe Corset

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

Don’t shy away from color this fall. We love the Chloe Corset in this soft purple hue.

Destiny Baby Tee

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

The Destiny Baby Tee is the perfect companion to all of your cargo pants and jeans this fall.

Aubrey Velour Pant

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

The Aubrey Velour Pant is giving us all of those early 2000 feels with an updated flared hem.

Aubrey Velour Jacket

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

The Aubrey Velour Jacket is guaranteed to be your favorite cozy fall layer.

Brooke Cargo Skirt

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

The Brooke Cargo Skirt is a playful take on the cargo trend.

Brooke Cargo Pant

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

If you’re tired of jeans and joggers, try this comfy Brooke Cargo Pant.

Aubrey Crop Top

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

Balance out a flared hem or baggy bottom with the Aubrey Crop Top, a super sexy fitted tee.

Fall Feels

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

We can’t get enough of this updated nod to the late 90s.

Fall Feels

Image for article titled Gen Xers, Rejoice! The New Baby Phat Collection is a Nod to Y2K
Photo: Baby Phat

Arom the Baby Phat Fall/Winter 2023 look book.

