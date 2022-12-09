If you thought the messy affair between GMA 3 anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach would cease to be fodder for conversation after the network benched them from their positions earlier this week, THINK AGAIN.

During Thursday’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen brought up the ordeal to 2022 Root 100 Honoree Gayle King to get her perspective on the matter.

“I mean, I look at the situation and I do say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there,” King said, according to ET. “It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that. You know, because in the beginning I actually thought... listen, good on Good Morning America. They’re saying that they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it’s just very messy.”

She continued, “To me, it’s a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

Fellow news anchor Don Lemon also shared his thoughts on the matter, explaining to ET that he knows TJ and has “nothing but love for him.”

“I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he’s OK,” Lemon said. “I don’t know about their situation, I’m not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they’re OK and hope that they continue to prosper.”

As previously reported by The Root, on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin held an editorial call where she informed employees that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach would be “benched from hosting GMA 3 while the news division weighs the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company.” This move reportedly comes despite the fact that neither Holmes nor Robach violated company policy but the organization still “wanted to do what’s best” for the company.